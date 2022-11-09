//First Hyundai supplier invests $317M in new Georgia facility

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces the first Hyundai Motor Group supplier plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.

“Less than two weeks after the groundbreaking of Hyundai Motor Group’s innovative facility, we’re already seeing the regional impact it will have,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Joon Georgia will be the first of many companies drawn to the Peach State to support the Metaplant, creating jobs and opportunity for generations of hardworking Georgians. We’re thankful they have chosen to add their name to this ongoing success story.”

Joon Georgia is part of Ajin USA, a current supplier for multiple Hyundai Motor Group facilities. The company produces a variety of automotive body parts and electronics for original equipment manufacturers.

“We are excited to be one of the first Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America automotive suppliers to build an automotive parts manufacturing facility in Bulloch County and for our first plant in the great State of Georgia. We look forward to partnering with the county and state, and with their assistance, help us make this new endeavor successful for all,” said Jung Ho Sea, CEO of Ajin USA. “Joon Georgia, Inc. will create approximately 630 new jobs with competitive benefits in Bulloch County and the State of Georgia. Our commitment is to not only be the best parts supplier for automotive and EV companies like Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, but to also be the best employer and corporate citizen and give back to the great community of Bulloch County and the City of Statesboro.”

Joon Georgia’s new facility will be located at Bruce Yawn Commerce Park, previously known as the Southern Gateway Commerce Park, near Statesboro and in close proximity to the Port of Savannah. With connections to the port, both Hyundai and Joon Georgia will be able to access global markets quickly and efficiently. Operations at the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park are expected to begin in mid-2024, and the company will begin hiring mid-2023.

“The Development Authority of Bulloch County is honored and proud to welcome Joon Georgia to the Statesboro-Bulloch County community and our region,” said Billy Allen, Chair of the Development Authority. “We believe that our great site in the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park and the proximity to the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will serve the company well, and we know that our great education resources, including Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College, will provide critical workforce support to help Joon Georgia succeed.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Development Authority of Bulloch County, Georgia Quick Start, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia EMC.

Workforce recruitment for the new facility will be supported by Quick Start, the top-ranked workforce training program in the nation. By partnering with the Technical College System of Georgia, the program helps assess workers, train new employees on unique processes, and develop customized job-specific training using the most current techniques and media.

“Joon Georgia’s announcement today is a landmark moment as we drive Georgia’s automotive industry into the future,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Hyundai Motor Group, its suppliers, and the Savannah area JDA are creating generational opportunities for communities in Georgia. Supporting the jobs of tomorrow is a team effort, and regional collaboration ensures that those benefits are shared across county lines. We’re excited to welcome the company to Georgia, and we look forward to what the future holds in Bulloch County!”

Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, more than 30 EV-related projects have contributed over $13.3 billion in investment and announced more than 18,100 jobs in Georgia. On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai’s direct contributions to the region, non-affiliated suppliers connected to the project are predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state.