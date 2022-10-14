//GSP K9 shot during College Park pursuit

Share with friends

COLLEGE PARK – A Jonesboro man suspected in a homicide investigation shot a GSP K9 during a pursuit with law enforcement.

The man involved in this OIS has been identified as Dexton Bolden, age 33, of Jonesboro, GA.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in College Park, Georgia. The Department of Public Safety asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 7, 2022. One man was shot and died at the scene. A Georgia State Patrol K9 named “Figo” was also shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that Clayton County Police Officers were conducting a homicide investigation involving a victim found the previous day. A suspect was spotted driving the victim’s vehicle on Riverdale Road near Interstate 285. State Troopers and Clayton County Deputies responded to assist with a traffic stop. State Troopers conducted the traffic stop and the suspect initially pulled over. As the Troopers were attempting to make contact with the driver, he drove away. The Troopers pursued the vehicle and managed to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The Troopers, joined by Clayton County Deputies, attempted again to make contact with the driver. The driver was uncooperative. K9 Figo was sent into the vehicle by his GSP handler to get compliance. The driver shot K9 Figo. There was an exchange of gunfire between the driver, Troopers, and deputies. The driver died at the scene. Figo was taken to a local animal hospital and ultimately to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs where he died.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.