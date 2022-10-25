//GSP investigates fatal crash in Atlanta

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred after a driver tried to flee from police.

Release:

On Thursday, October 20, at 2:38 am, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was requested by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to investigate a fatal traffic crash. An APD Officer initiated a traffic stop on a white Toyota RAV4 on Northside Drive at 17th Street, in Atlanta. The driver failed to stop for the APD Officer and immediately accelerated, fleeing from the Officer. The RAV4 continued south on Northside Drive before entering the intersection with 14th Street on a solid red light. The RAV4 struck the driver’s side of a Mitsubishi Highlander with the front of the RAV4. The driver of the Highlander, Mr. Guillermo Bracho Barrios (39 years old) and the front seat passenger, Mr. Gemini Jerome Jackson (27 years old) were both pronounced deceased on scene. There were three backseat passengers in the Highlander which were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital due to their injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating the crash.

Please direct any questions concerning the initial traffic stop to the Atlanta Police Department.