//Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.



“We are pleased to add Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market to our list of SNAP retailers, so the company may provide SNAP households with more access to quality produce and expansive selection,” said Melody DeBussey, DHS’ Deputy Commissioner for Family Independence. “As we continue to cultivate partnerships across the state, this will provide critical in meeting the diverse needs of our customers in the metro Atlanta area.”



Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market first opened in Duluth in 2005. The company has since expanded to operate in East Smyrna, Lilburn, Lawrenceville, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Morrow, and West Smyrna.



About Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market

Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market is a retail and wholesale international food company that offers an incredible selection of exotic foods that can’t be found in a traditional grocery store. The company’s goal is to enrich the lifestyles of the communities served, including many diverse ethnic families, by offering a wide variety of international foods, general merchandise, and household items sourced from around the world. Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market is committed to job equality, job creation, and career development, as well as being an active partner in various community outreach activities. Learn more at ndmmarket.com.