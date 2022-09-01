//Kemp extends fuel tax suspension

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Two executive orders, extending the temporary suspension of state taxes and the supply chain state of emergency, were signed by Governor Kemp.

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency. As Georgians continue to face sky-high inflation due to irresponsible policies and spending from Democrats in Washington, D.C., Governor Kemp is acting to ease the burden these higher costs are placing on Georgia families. Both orders will be effective through October 12, 2022, and can be found here.

“With our nation experiencing 40-year high inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, and some of the highest gas prices ever, Democrats in D.C. continue to spend taxpayer money with no regard for the costs and its impact on hardworking families,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While these politicians continue to double down on bad policies, we are using the means available to us to provide much-needed relief to Georgians. As I’ve said since we first suspended the fuel tax back in March, we can’t fix everything Washington has broken, but we can use the resources we have as a result of our responsible budgeting to keep more money in the pockets of hardworking Georgians.”

“As the battle against skyrocketing inflation rages on, Georgians continue to feel the pressure to stay afloat,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “I commend Governor Kemp for once again extending the suspension of the gas tax which is helping Georgians lessen the economic burden we’re facing at the pump. Despite Washington’s best efforts, Governor Kemp is keeping hard-earned dollars in Georgians’ pockets and maintaining this state as the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”

“Under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia continues to keep our people and our economy moving by providing tax relief to businesses and families,” said Speaker David Ralston. “Despite Washington’s inaction on combatting inflation, we are working to protect the jobs that put food on family tables across Georgia. I am proud to join with Lt. Governor Duncan and our colleagues in the General Assembly in supporting Governor Kemp’s action today.”

Because of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly’s fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Georgia can confidently extend the state motor fuel and locomotive tax suspension to help curb historic gas prices. Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 46 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.