//Judge appointed to Henry County State Court

ATLANTA – The vacancy on the Henry County State Court has been filled by the Honorable Stephen Knights, Jr.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of the Honorable Stephen Knights, Jr. to fill the vacancy on the Henry County State Court created by the resignation of former Chief Judge David Brown on April 1, 2022.

Stephen Knights, Jr. currently serves as a judge on the Henry County Magistrate Court. Prior to his appointment in October of 2020, he worked in a variety of public and private legal offices. Judge Knights was previously the senior attorney in the private firm of Knights Law Group, Magistrate Court Judge and Pro Tem Judge of the Clayton County Magistrate Court, Senior Litigation Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Clayton Judicial Circuit, ADA in the Griffin Judicial Circuit, and Assistant Solicitor General for Clayton County.

Judge Knights earned a doctorate in criminal justice from Capella University, his law degree from Western Michigan Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and a bachelor of arts in Criminology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He resides in Locust Grove with his wife and their four children.