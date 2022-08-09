//Former secretary of GA task force arrested for theft

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A former secretary for the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force in Georgia has been arrested for financial card theft.

Release:

The GBI has arrested Danielle Sprouse, age 38, of Lafayette, GA, for 10 counts of financial card theft and one count of theft by taking. Sprouse is a former secretary for the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force (DTF). She was arrested on Friday, August 5, 2022.

On April 21, 2021, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Lookout Mountain DTF asked the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun to conduct an investigation in reference to missing funds from DTF accounts and DTF credit card fraud charges. The investigation showed that the thefts happened from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

Sprouse was booked into the Walker County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit for prosecution.