//GDC Fiscal Year certificate completions eclipses goal

FORSYTH – The Georgia Department of Corrections announces the Fiscal Year 2022 CTHE certificate completions exceling the initial goal.

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced its Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Career, Technical and Higher Education (CTHE) certificate completions have reached 29,091, surpassing the original goal of 25,000. In addition, CTHE program completions have increased by 378% since Fiscal Year 2017 (FY17), representing yet another accomplishment in the GDC’s commitment toward effective offender management and successful reentry.

“We appreciate our dedicated staff and partners who continually go above and beyond to ensure offenders reach their goals,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “Thanks to their support, many offenders have gained marketable skills they will be able to use as tools for success as they return to their communities.”

Throughout the state, the GDC partners with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia to certify and deliver programming to offenders through 220 on-the-job training programs, 106 vocational programs, and 30 skills training programs. Six post-secondary opportunities are also offered through partnerships with Second Chance Pell Grants or non-profit funding. During FY22, the GDC began collaborating with Savannah Technical College and North Georgia Technical College to assist offenders in gaining marketable skills in high-demand job fields such as Welding, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Cosmetology.

