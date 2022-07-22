//GA unemployment rate declines as jobs increase

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s June unemployment rate has declined to 2.9 percent, making it an all-time low, while jobs increased to an all-time high.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced that Georgia’s June unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 2.9 percent while Georgia’s number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4,801,800. Jobs are up 18,100 from May to June and up 246,300 over the year. Georgia’s unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national June 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

“We have never seen an unemployment rate below three percent,” said Commissioner Butler. “The unemployment rate is decreasing exactly the way it should in a strong economy. We are adding new job seekers and they are quickly finding employment.”

The state saw a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,134,566, up 10,420 in June. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5,289,765, up 8,103 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 2,317 to 155,199, the lowest figure since March 2001’s 152,974.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in Trade and Transportation, 1,015,000, including the Wholesale Trade sector, 226,000, in Financial Activities, 270,400, in Professional and Business Services, 791,200, including the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services sector, 319,900, and in Education and Health Services, 628,800, including the Health Care and Social Assistance sector, 534,200.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains in June included Health Care and Social Assistance, 3,700, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 2,900, Accommodation and Food Services, 2,400, Wholesale Trade, 2,200, State Government, 2,000, Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, 1,800, Local Government, 1,500, and Finance and Insurance, 1,400.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Administrative and Support Services, 35,600, Accommodation and Food Services, 32,800, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 22,800, Transportation and Warehousing, 22,000, Health Care and Social Assistance, 20,700, and Retail Trade, 20,200.

“The labor force has increased to its highest number ever as more Georgians are actively working or looking for work,” said Commissioner Butler. “Georgia ranks highest in the Southeast and third highest of the ten most populated states with a labor participation rate of 62.3% for May.”

There are over 227,000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of over 300,000 unfilled positions. Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $23,000 to $105,000, showing a median salary of $44,000.



Employers with over 1,000 job postings included Wellstar Health System, 1,500, Amazon, 1,300, Price Waterhouse, 1,200, Home Depot, 1,100, Emory University, 1,000, Deloitte, 1,000, and Northside Hospital, 1,000.



Industries with over 10,000 job postings included Health Care, 35,000, Manufacturing, 21,000, Retail Trade, 19,000, Accommodation and Food Services, 17,000, Professional, Scientific & Technical Services, 16,000, and Finance and Insurance, 14,000.



Initial claims were up 8,910 (53%) from May to 25,660 in June. Over the year initial claims were down 75,604 (75%).

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail. Additionally, by visiting Employ Georgia, employers can manage job openings and access the state’s talent pool. GDOL’s Career Centers are providing in-person employment services. Job seekers can reach out to their local career centers for assistance.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.