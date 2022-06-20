//Public asked to help identify person of interest

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Attorney General is asking the public to help identify a person of interest by a GBI tattoo sketch.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who has a tattoo on his chest that matches, or is similar to, the sketch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards.

Call the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Text CRIMES (274637)

Submit a tip online by visiting www.STOPCrimeATL.com

To further assist with the identification process, the Attorney General’s Office is also asking tattoo parlors and law enforcement entities in both Georgia and Florida to share the sketch.

*This sketch was provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.