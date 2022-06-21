//Governor Kemp releases summary of latest efforts

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp’s office have published a summary of his recent efforts in the state.

Release:

In case you missed it, Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have spent the past month working to ensure Georgia remains the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family through historic economic investments and necessary public safety measures.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Governor Kemp provided an update on all the State of Georgia has done and the resources offered to ensure the safety of our schools, students, and educators.

On Thursday, May 26th, Governor Kemp signed an executive order extending the temporary suspension of the state gas and the supply chain state of emergency as Georgians continue to face consequences of reckless policies from Washington politicians. Because of Gov. Kemp’s action, Georgia has consistently had the lowest average gas price in the nation throughout the current rise in prices.

Also on May 26th, Governor Kemp announced solar energy giant QCells would create 470 new jobs through an expansion of their facilities in Whitfield County. This exciting investment will benefit this rural community and the surrounding region.

Additionally, Governor and First Lady Kemp attended the annual Public Safety Memorial Ceremony to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price to protect their communities. Photos from the ceremony can be found here.

Governor Kemp joined fellow Republican governors on May 26th in issuing a joint letter calling on the Biden administration to take immediate action to address the formula shortage placing a strain on parents nationwide. The full letter can be found here.

On Sunday, May 29th, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp recognized the passing of former First Lady Betty Foy Sanders and the extraordinary life she led, which had an impact on countless Georgians.

On June 1st, Governor Kemp welcomed NBC Universal as the latest major entertainment company to bring jobs and opportunity to Georgia. Once completed, this project will be the largest TV and movie production studio in the state.

On Friday, June 3rd, First Lady Marty Kemp attended Atlanta Magazine’s Women Making a Mark reception. The First Lady was recognized for her work to end human trafficking in Georgia and celebrated alongside other women working to make a mark on their communities. Photos from the event can be found here.

On Monday, June 6th, Governor Kemp convened a school safety roundtable with education leaders, lawmakers, school resource officers, and state and local law enforcement from around the state to discuss ways to further strengthen the safety of our schools. Pictures from the roundtable can be viewed here.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Governor and First Lady Kemp hosted Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium during her economic development mission to the U.S. The Belgian delegation was the largest to visit Georgia since the 1996 Olympics. Photos from the visit can be found here and photos from the reception at the Belgian Consulate that followed can be found here.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Governor Kemp reported May net tax revenues were up 1.6 percent from the previous year, totaling $2.70 billion.

On Saturday, June 11th, Governor and First Lady Kemp hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the State Capitol. Photos from the event can be found here, and the full ceremony can be viewed here.

On Monday, June 13th, Governor Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms, an industry-leading vertical farming company, will create 150 new jobs in Newton County. The $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia, will help the company meet growing consumer demand for local, fresh produce.

Also on June 13th, Governor Kemp announced that Georgia has once again secured the highest ratings of AAA with a stable outlook from each of the three main credit rating agencies: FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Ratings. Of the states that issue general obligation bonds, only nine currently meet this standard.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Governor Kemp provided updated statistics regarding the Multi-Agency Crime Suppression Unit’s success since it was first established in April 2021. The unit showcases Georgia’s bipartisan efforts to prioritize public safety.

Also on June 14th, First Lady Marty Kemp welcomed the first beehive to the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion. Photos from the installation can be viewed here.

On Thursday, June 16th, Governor Kemp announced the purchase of a more than 1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County. The Middle Georgia Megasite will position the community for significant investment and job creation.

Also on June 16th, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Mayor Andre Dickens, the Atlanta Sports Council, Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, and other state and local leaders to celebrate Atlanta’s selection as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Friday, June 17th, Governor Kemp, joined officials from Aurubis, and state, local, and federal leaders to break ground on a state-of-the-art recycling and copper smelting facility in Augusta, Georgia. This facility, the first-of-its-kind in the U.S. and the largest investment by a German company in Georgia, will create 125 jobs for the Augusta community.

First Lady Marty Kemp delivered a keynote address for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ 36th Advanced Game Warden Academy Graduation at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Among other comments, the First Lady reminded these dedicated public servants, “Your success is important not just to me, but to the entire Kemp family. We like to get out and enjoy the outdoors, and I want future generations to be able to experience the beauty of Georgia, just as we experience it today. So again, always remember that your work is important.”

Gov. Kemp Extends Gas Tax Suspension and Supply Chain State of Emergency

WDEF: Georgia gas tax suspension extended to July 14

“I think we have a good governor,” said Catoosa County Chairman Larry Black. “I think he’s fiscally conservative. I think that he’s concerned about the taxpayers and the residents of our entire state. Even though our gas is relatively low compared to other states, I think our governor really cares about the people.”

Georgia Recorder: Georgia governor extends gas tax suspension through mid-July ahead of Memorial Day

Tax relief for Georgia drivers is set to continue at least through the Memorial Day and July 4 travel holidays, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

Georgia has among the lowest average gas prices in the nation at about $4.13 for a gallon of regular compared with $4.60 nationwide, according to AAA.

11Alive: Suspension of gas tax in Georgia extended

In a statement, Gov. Kemp said he would “respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing.”

13WMAZ: ‘It makes me pleased’: Georgia drivers share relief over Gov. Kemp extending gas tax suspension

Tuesday was the day when a gas tax suspension approved by Gov. Brian Kemp in March was scheduled to expire. But last week, he extended the tax break for Georgia’s drivers.

It now ends on July 14. Many people were glad to hear about the extension, which shaves off 29 cents from each gallon of gas.

Gov. Kemp announces creation of 470 new jobs through solar energy giant QCells in Whitfield County

Dalton Daily Citizen: Hanwha Qcells to add 470 jobs in Dalton

Qcells is one of the biggest solar module manufacturers in the world, claiming an estimated total annual production capacity of 12.4 gigawatts as of 2021. Its parent company Hanwha Group is among the largest business conglomerates in South Korea.

“We are proud that Qcells, like so many other job creators, has chosen to expand its operations here in the No. 1 state for business,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a press release. “For decades, Georgia and Korea have enjoyed a strong, prosperous relationship. I purposefully chose to visit this great partner on my first economic development trip as governor, and I am thankful that Qcells’ facility will ensure Whitfield County remains a hub for manufacturing as we continue to prioritize bringing jobs and opportunity to all parts of our state, including our rural communities.”

PV Magazine: Qcells confirms location of solar panel manufacturing expansion in the US

Qcells announced that its new solar panel manufacturing facility will be located in Dalton, Georgia near where the company already operates a 1.7 GW module factory. Expected to come online as early as the first half of 2023, Qcells’ total production capacity in the United States will exceed 3 GW, or approximately one-third of the current US solar module production capacity.

“Our additional investment in Dalton will help Qcells better serve the needs of U.S. customers with increased local manufacturing capacity,” said Justin Lee, Qcells CEO. “Georgia has become the clean energy manufacturing heart of America, and we are proud to contribute to the state’s advanced manufacturing economy.”

Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Host HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium During Trade Visit

AJC: Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics

Scores of Belgian officials and business leaders streamed through the doors at one of Atlanta’s signature attractions and Katie Kirkpatrick just smiled and shook her head.

The 541-person Belgian delegation, representing about 250 companies, will later visit Boston and New York. It is the second-largest economic mission the country has ever assembled

WABE: Belgian officials begin economic mission trip to U.S. with stop in Atlanta

The largest concentration of Belgian-owned companies in the U.S. is in Georgia, where more than 60 firms have a presence.

Carmelo Lo Faro, who heads Solvay’s materials business, says Georgia’s talent pool and diversity of talent are among the top reasons Alpharetta was chosen.

He says the state’s business climate, access to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and being in the Eastern time zone are also big pluses.

Gov. Kemp Reports 1.6 Percent Increase in Net Tax Revenue

Capitol Beat: State Tax Revenues See Slight Uptick

Georgia tax collections rose slightly last month compared to May of last year after two consecutive months of soaring revenues caused by a delay in last year’s filing deadline until mid-May.

The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.7 billion last month, up 1.6% from May of 2021. That modest increase followed a 78.9% hike in tax receipts in April and a 45.5% jump in March, both resulting from moving the filing deadline from mid-April.

Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, Joined By Chancellor Perdue, Commissioner Riley, and Others, Host Valedictorian Day at State Capitol

Americus Times-Recorder: Sumter County High School class of 2022 Valedictorian invited to State Capitol

When asked about his experience, Roberts stated, ““It was truly an honor to be invited to our beautiful State Capitol to meet our Governor and First Lady. I was amazed to see and meet over 300 like-minded scholars from every corner of our wonderful state. I have no doubt that I will cross paths with many of them again because we are ALL destined for greatness.”

Roberts went on to say, “My trip to the Capitol not only humbled me but assured me that the future of Georgia is one that is bright because it is in the hands of a generation of gifted and talented future leaders.”

Early County News: Jane Anne Smith attends 2022 Governor’s Valedictorian Reception at the Capitol

Gov Kemp Announces Creation of 150 jobs in Newton County with Vertical Farming Company Expansion

AJC: Ohio firm plans $120M indoor vertical farm in Covington

A vertical farming company plans to build a new $120 million facility in Covington where it will grow fruits and vegetables indoors.

“We are excited to welcome 80 Acres Farms to Georgia as we continue finding new, exciting ways to support and grow our state’s No. 1 industry, agriculture,” Kemp said in the release. “I look forward to seeing the difference that 80 Acres Farms will make in Covington as they employ hardworking Georgians and pour into in the local community and surrounding region.”

The Covington News: 80 Acres Farms to employ 150 in Covington

A nationally-known vertical farming company will create 150 new jobs after it opens in northeast Covington and begins distributing to retailers by early 2023.

The company, called 80 Acres Farms, will invest $120 million in its Covington plant that seeks to meet “consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce to address food insecurity and achieve a healthier, more sustainable food supply,” a city government news release stated.

The Business Journals: 80 Acres has announced its biggest farm yet, a $120M investment

80 Acres is heading south. The Hamilton-based vertical farming startup will invest $120 million to build out its next location — and its largest and most expensive farm to date — in the Greater Atlanta area.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally announced the project Monday afternoon; 80 Acres had hinted at its expansion in the state for months. The facility is already under construction in Covington, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, with an expected completion in August. The site will create 150 new jobs, Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp announces Georgia’s AAA Rating with Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings: Fitch Rates Georgia’s $1.3B GO Bonds ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘AAA’ rating to $1.27 billion in State of Georgia general obligation (GO) bonds

Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the State of Georgia and the ratings on its outstanding GO and state guaranteed revenue bonds issued by the State Road and Tollway Authority at ‘AAA

Henry Herald: Georgia Secures AAA Bond Rating for 2022

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Georgia has again secured AAA ratings with a stable outlook from each of the three main credit rating agencies: FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Ratings.

Of the states that issue general obligation bonds, only nine currently meet this standard.

Georgia’s upcoming sale of general obligation bonds will fund $754 million in capital projects and, if interest rates permit, also refund outstanding bonds to achieve debt service savings on a portion of the state’s outstanding debt. The majority of the bond proceeds will fund K-12 education, higher education, public safety and economic development projects. The Peach State’s AAA ratings will enable the state to sell its bonds at the lowest possible interest costs when it takes bids for those bonds on June 22. The credit rating agencies’ individual ratings, which are AAA, Aaa, and AAA, respectively, are the highest ratings possible, and indicative of sound fiscal management.

Capitol Beat: Georgia scores AAA bond ratings again this year

Each of the three main credit rating agencies has given Georgia a rating of AAA with a stable outlook, which will yield savings when the state sells bonds next week.

The state will accept bids June 22 on general obligation bonds to fund $754 million in capital projects, primarily for K-12 and higher education, public safety and economic development.

“Securing the highest possible state bond ratings for yet another year is the result of decades of conservative state leadership and our balanced approach to protect both lives and livelihoods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday.

Gov. Kemp Reports Updated Statistics for Crime Suppression Unit

WSB: Channel 2 gets exclusive access to crime suppression unit working to keep city’s streets safer

“It is a force multiplier that goes beyond political boundaries,” Labat said about the patrols.

“You see that despite political party, we all took an oath to serve and this is the manifestation of that oath to serve,” Schierbaum said.

“Public safety has no political boundaries to me. It cuts across all political lines. It doesn’t matter whether you’re Republican or Democrat, or whether you don’t care, you want your neighborhood to be safe,” Kemp said. “You want your streets to be safe.”

WSBTV: Channel 2 rides along with GSP’s crime suppression unit

Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops to Record-Low

AJC: Despite downbeat talk, Georgia jobs surge

Georgia’s surging economy churned out 18,100 jobs last month as the unemployment rate fell to another all-time low, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The continued growth reflects an unusual, if not unprecedented economic contradiction. The stock market is plunging, interest rates are rising, inflation is sky high and talk of recession starkly contrast with what seems a healthy and expanding economy. But expand it has: the state has added 244,100 jobs during the past 12 months, the DOL said.

WSBTV: Georgia unemployment rate hits new all-time low of 3% in May

Georgia’s unemployment rate hit a new record low of 3% in May as more people entered the labor force and more workers found jobs. The jobless rate ticked down from 3.1%, the previous all-time low, which was set in March and equaled in April. A year ago, 4.1% of Georgia workers were unemployed.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 17,000 in Georgia in May, reaching 4.77 million. That’s 237,000 above payroll levels last year.

Gov. Kemp Announces Purchase of Peach County Megasite

WMGT: Governor Kemp announces purchase of Megasite in Peach County

Governor Brian Kemp announced the purchase of an over 1,100 acre economic development site between the state of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County on Thursday.

According to Kemp’s office, the Peach County Megasite is located adjacent to GA Highway 96 with immediate access to several major metro areas across the south and midwest through I-75. The site is less than 3 hours from the major port of Savannah by truck, and less than 5 hours from the port of Brunswick by rail– which also has access to the site. The site is also a 90 minute drive from the major airport in Atlanta, and 25 minutes from two regional airports.

The Macon Telegraph: An 1,100-acre ‘megasite’ in Peach County will bring businesses and jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp says

Atlanta Selected as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Host City

WSTV: World Cup 2026: FIFA selects Atlanta as one of 16 host cities

Behind Atlanta United’s success and record attendance numbers, Atlanta has grown into one of the hottest soccer cities in the world. On Thursday, its success paid off in a big way. FIFA announced that Atlanta will be one of 16 cities to host the 2026 World Cup.

“We have the pleasure of celebrating Atlanta’s selection as a host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, because of our strong, bipartisan public-private partnerships and many who have been working for years to put Georgia on the map since we hosted the 1996 Olympics,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp. “This premiere event will have a positive impact on so many hardworking Georgians. Hotels will fill with guests from around the world; restaurants will provide visitors a taste of the South they will not soon forget; attractions across Georgia will welcome those seeking to experience all the Peach State has to offer.”

AJC: Atlanta will host part of 2026 World Cup

One of the world’s biggest and most-watched sporting events is coming to Atlanta in four years. Soccer’s global governing body, FIFA, on Thursday named Atlanta and 15 other North American cities to host matches in the 2026 men’s World Cup.

“The world will be watching as we meet this moment,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said during a news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following FIFA’s nationally televised announcement from New York. Kemp said the World Cup will be “one of the most impactful events in our state’s history.”

Fox 5: World Cup 2026: Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium named as a host site

Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s focus will be on security.

A study by the Boston Consulting Group during the initial bid process forecasted the matches could contribute $5 billion in new economic activity with $415 million alone for the city of Atlanta.

WABE: Atlanta chosen as host city for 2026 World Cup

A delegation from FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, visited Atlanta in September to tour Mercedes-Benz Stadium and other facilities in Atlanta. At the time, the officials spoke of Atlanta United’s record-setting home crowds, the quality of the stadium and training facilities, and the accessibility of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“We have the pleasure of celebrating Atlanta’s selection as a host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, because of our strong, bipartisan public-private partnerships and many who have been working for years to put Georgia on the map since we hosted the 1996 Olympics,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This premier event will have a positive impact on so many hardworking Georgians.”

Gov. Kemp Attends Groundbreaking for Aurubis Recycling Plant

Kemp comes to Augusta for groundbreaking of recycling plant

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp came to Augusta on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony of a new recycling and copper smelting facility.

Brought by German company Aurubis, the new plant is supposed to bring 125 jobs to the area and will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Aurubis: Aurubis builds recycling plant in the US and sets its sights on sustainable growth

Aurubis AG is further expanding its activities in recycling metal-bearing materials internationally: in its extraordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board approved the construction of a recycling plant in the US state of Georgia. In the first ever secondary smelter for multimetal recycling in the United States, circuit boards, copper cable, and other recycling materials containing metals will be processed into 35,000 t of blister copper annually. Aurubis will further process the intermediate products into various industrial and precious metals at its European smelter sites to a great extent, but also sell them directly in the US market.

Regarding Aurubis’ investment decision, Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said today in Hamburg, “I would like to warmly welcome Aurubis to Georgia. We are so proud that this innovative company will build the first multimetal recycling plant in the United States in Richmond County. Team Georgia came together to make this possible and I would like to thank our partners in Augusta and our leadership for supporting one of the largest German investments in our state.”