//GA Medicaid recipients to receive text messages regarding updates

ATLANTA – Georgia Medicaid recipients will soon receive one or more text messages from the Georgia Department of Human Services regarding account information and preferences.

Atlanta, GA – Georgia Medicaid recipients will soon receive one or more text messages from the Georgia Department of Human Services asking them to update their account information and communication preferences. This outreach is crucial to ensuring recipients do not miss letters or notifications once the Biden Administration ends the federal public health emergency (PHE). The timeline for expiration remains uncertain, but Medicaid recipients are strongly encouraged to review and update their information now.

Due to changes in federal law to address the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people in the U.S. – including hundreds of thousands in Georgia – have had continuous Medicaid coverage stemming from the ongoing federal PHE. However, when the PHE expires, states must conduct redeterminations of Medicaid recipients to check their eligibility. The most important thing Georgia Medicaid recipients can do is make sure all of their information is up-to-date in their Georgia Gateway account, including phone number, address, job or income, and number of people in their household. Clients are encouraged to go paperless and select the email option for the fastest alerts.