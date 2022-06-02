//GA deputy arrested for Rape, False Imprisonment

Share with friends

WALKER CO. – A former Walker County Deputy was arrested by the GBI after an investigation into a reported rape of a woman while on duty.

Release:

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the GBI arrested Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, of Rock Spring, GA, for Rape, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Imprisonment.

On May 11, 2022, the GBI was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to assist in investigating a reported rape of a woman by a Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The investigation revealed that Glover had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.