//Georgia gas prices remain steady at the pump

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price for Georgia motorists has remained steady at $3.71 for regular unleaded.

Release:

Georgia gas prices remain unchanged compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists continue to pay an average price of $3.71 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 18 cents less than a month ago, and $1.01 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $55.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict how long gas prices will remain under $4 dollars for Georgians. But, should anticipate price fluctuations at the pump in the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend.”

National Average Moves Up As Crude Prices Increase

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 6 cents to $4.18. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 230.8 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.87 million barrels a day to 8.74 million barrels a day. Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.78), Augusta-Aiken ($3.74) and Atlanta ($3.74).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($3.58), Dalton ($3.62) and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.63).

Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.18 $4.17 $4.12 $4.21 $2.89 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.71 $3.71 $3.71 $3.89 $2.70 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.