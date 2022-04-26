//Traffic delays expected from SR 520 maintenance

Share with friends

Motorists are being informed to plan accordingly during rail crossing maintenance on SR 520 that will cause lane closures and traffic delays.

Rail crossing maintenance scheduled May 2-6 on State Route (SR) 520 in Dawson will close lanes, but the road will remain open.

The crossing is located near 12th Street NE. SR 520 is two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. Only one lane in each direction will be open during maintenance. Lane closures will change as work is completed in one area and moves to another. All side roads will still be accessible.

As this is typically a congested area motorists should expect slower traffic and plan accordingly. Dates are subject to change depending on weather or other factors. Current road conditions are available on the 511 Georgia app and at 511ga.org.