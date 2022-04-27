//Kemp signs largest income tax cut in Georgia history

Share with friends

BONAIRE – On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed the largest income tax cut in Georgia state history into law.

Bonaire, GA – On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, other members of the Georgia General Assembly, and more, signed the largest income tax cut in state history into law (HB 1437).

“Because of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly’s bold leadership, Georgia taxpayers will directly benefit from this historic tax cut,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “I applaud the Governor and my colleagues for working to deliver fiscally conservative policies while prioritizing the needs of our growing state.”

“Today, we have enacted the largest income tax cut in state history – one that will keep more money in the pockets of hard-working Georgians,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for working with the General Assembly to make sure this tax cut returned as much money to taxpayers as possible while keeping the state in a strong financial position.

“I also want to applaud House Ways & Means Chairman Shaw Blackmon for his tireless work throughout the legislative process to deliver a significant tax cut to Georgians with House Bill 1437.

“This is the third cut in the state income tax burden on Georgia families we have passed in the last five years. It demonstrates our continuing commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars while meeting the needs of a growing, thriving state.”

