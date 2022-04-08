//Arrest made in Dublin homicide investigation

Share with friends

DUBLIN – A 22-year-old Dublin man was arrested for murder which occurred during a physical altercation resulting in the victim being shot.

Release:

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, De’Andrian Coady, age 22, of Dublin, was arrested at his residence for one count of murder, four counts of aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1:18 p.m., the Dublin Police Department responded to 200 River View Drive, Apartment 214 about a shooting. Upon arrival, police found Zachary Scott Jr., age 31, unresponsive outside of the residence. Scott was later taken to Fairview Park Hospital where he died from his injuries. The Dublin Police Department subsequently requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s regional investigative office in Eastman. The investigation revealed Coady and Scott got into an argument which turned physical. During the fight, Scott was shot.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI’s regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.