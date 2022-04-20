//20-year-old man shot by officers during stabbing

Share with friends

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred during a fight in progress call which resulted in a victim being stabbed.

Release:

UPDATE:

The man involved in this officer involved shooting is identified as Nickolas Elisha Pierson, age 20.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, April 16, 2022. One man died in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 4:46 a.m., a 911 call was received where the caller reported a fight in progress at a BP gas station, 2261 Cascade Road, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia. When officers arrived at the gas station, they found the front door which had bars, locked. Through a bullet-proof window, officers saw a man stabbing a victim behind the counter of the business. Officers attempted to get in the building and had to break through metal bars on the door to get in. After getting in, officers saw the man stabbing the victim and at that time fired their guns, hitting the man. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police found multiple edged weapons close to the man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.