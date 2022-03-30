//Woman charged for fraudulent insurance claim

Share with friends

DEKALB CO. – A 45 year-old woman from Sugar Hill has been charged with Insurance Fraud after claiming she was forced off the road by a transfer truck.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a warrant has been issued for Moronda Howard, 45, of Sugar Hill, for Insurance Fraud. Ms. Howard was charged in connection with a DeKalb County case.

“The suspect submitted a claim with Liberty Mutual stating she was forced off the road by a transfer truck,” said Commissioner King. “During the claims process, it was discovered that Ms. Howard gave the insurance company misleading information and a false police report number to support her claim.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrants were issued by a DeKalb County Judge on March 18th.