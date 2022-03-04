//Tips for Georgians during tornado season

Share with friends

Peak tornado season has begun and Georgians are being encouraged to be prepared with tips from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Tornadoes can happen throughout the year, but peak tornado season begins in March and runs through May. These storms can affect all of Georgia, but trends show the northern half of our state is the most susceptible.

The common thread among all catastrophic disasters is a lack of education and preparedness. Becoming aware of your vulnerability and what actions you should take both before and after a disaster can help reduce its effects. It is essential to meet with your insurance agent right away to go over your existing policies in preparation for severe weather.

In addition, Insurance Commissioner John F. King offers homeowners the following tips for this tornado season: