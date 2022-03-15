//Man shot after charging at officer with hammer

Share with friends

WALTON CO. – A 35-year-old man armed with a hammer was involved in an OIS after charging an officer during the incident.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Loganville, Walton County, GA. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 12, 2022. William Taylor Parrott, 35, of Wrightsville, GA, was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates that Parrott was at a Marathon gas station in Loganville just before 7:30 p.m., where he used his truck to damage several other vehicles in the parking lot. Parrott got out of his truck and began to damage vehicle with a hammer. Parrott got back in his truck and drove to the EZ Stop convenience store located at GA Hwy 81. Parrott got out of his truck with the hammer and confronted a citizen who was armed. A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and encountered the armed citizen and Parrott. The armed citizen complied with the deputy to put their gun down. Parrott, still armed with the hammer, charged at the deputy. The deputy fired one shot, striking Parrott. Parrott was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Parrott will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.