//Georgia’s gas tax temporarily suspended

Share with friends

Georgia’s excise tax on motor fuel sales has been temporarily suspended after Governor Brian P. Kemp signed the HB 304 bill.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed HB 304 to temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. The law is now in effect and will remain in effect through May 31, 2022.

Governor Kemp, in addition to Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, and the many members of the House and Senate who voted in favor of this important measure, would like to thank the following bill sponsors of HB 304:

Floor Leader Jodi Lott

Chairman Chuck Hufstetler

The Georgia Department of Revenue created a FAQ and Motor Fuel Policy Bulletin with additional information. Both documents are posted on their website. For more information, contact Taxpayer Services at motorfuel@dor.ga.gov or at 1-877-423-6711 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Price gouging laws are currently in effect. To report a complaint to the Office of the Attorney General, click here.