//Georgia leaders sign Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Share with friends

The Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget was signed by Georgia leaders with prioritizing funds for education, public safety, and healthcare.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, House and Senate Appropriations Chairmen Terry England and Blake Tillery, and leaders from several Georgia state agencies, signed the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, HB 910, for the State of Georgia.

“I’m proud to have worked with the dedicated staff at the Office of Planning and Budget to develop a budget that funds our priorities for education, public safety, and healthcare while streamlining government services and finding new ways to better serve hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “As demonstrated throughout the last two difficult years, Georgia’s greatest strength is our people, and we will soon announce additional measures which will further our reputation as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. When the books are closed on this legislative session, I’m confident we will have built a safer, stronger Georgia for all who call the Peach State home.”

“As opportunities available in Georgia continue to attract new residents, we must ensure our state is equipped with the resources necessary to maintain the positive economic growth seen from strong, conservative leadership,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “With record-breaking revenue, this year’s amended budget prioritizes fiscal responsibility through a $250 refundable tax credit while expanding investments in critical services such as education, mental health care and public safety.”

“This amended budget reflects the priorities of a growing, thriving state while returning more than a billion dollars to Georgia taxpayers,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I’m proud that this budget makes critical investments in both mental health services and public safety. I appreciate Governor Kemp’s commitment to working with the General Assembly on these and other priorities as we keep Georgia moving forward.”