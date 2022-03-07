//Georgia gas price average rose 38 cents

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Compared to a week ago, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in the state of Georgia rose 38 cents.

ATLANTA, Ga., (March 7, 2022) — Georgia gas prices climbed at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 38 cents more than a week ago, 64 cents more than last month and $1.30 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $58.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Georgia gas price average is approaching $4 per-gallon statewide,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Pump prices sharp rise is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb above $100 per barrel.”

Expensive Oil Pushes Pump Prices to New Heights

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 40 cents to $4.00. Crude prices continue to surge as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market. To help counter the impact of rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has coordinated a release of 60 million barrels of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico. The announcement of the release did not detail the amount of each contribution from each country, but half of the release – 30 million barrels – is expected to come from the U.S. However, the pricing impact from the announcement has been limited given that the amount of oil is small in comparison to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia around the globe. According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million barrels a day of crude oil, representing about 12 percent of global trade. The market will likely continue to increase the price of oil as more sanctions are imposed on Russia. A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.

Regional Prices

Atlanta ($3.87)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.94), Macon ($3.91), and Valdosta ($3.90).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Rome ($3.77), Gainesville ($3.79), and Dalton ($3.81).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $4.00 $3.92 $3.60 $3.43 $2.76 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.88 $3.77 $3.50 $3.24 $2.58 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

“While drivers can’t control the price they see at the pump, there are some simple ways to get the most for your money when you fill-up,” Waiters said. “First, ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, so you get optimal fuel economy. Then enroll in AAA’s Fuel Rewards program, which can save drivers 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up.”

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up. Click here for more information.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

