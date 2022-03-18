//GDC announces new Warden at Hays State Prison

Share with friends

The Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner announces Shawn Emmons as the new Warden at Hays State Prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the reassignment of Shawn Emmons to Warden at Hays State Prison (SP), effective March 1, 2022. As Warden, Emmons will be responsible for overseeing all staff members and 1,101 close security male offenders at the facility.

“Emmons has proven himself to be a dedicated and dependable leader throughout his twenty-four year tenure with the agency,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident in his correctional knowledge and experience, and know he will excel in continuing to uphold the mission in his new position at Hays SP.”

Emmons began his career with the GDC in 1998 as a Correctional Officer at Valdosta SP. During his time at Valdosta SP, he served as an Offender Rehabilitation Counselor and Chief Counselor, and in 2013, was promoted to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment. He was later promoted to Warden at Johnson State Prison in 2015. In 2017, he was reassigned to Warden at Wilcox SP, and in 2018 he was reassigned to Warden at Valdosta SP, where he currently serves.

Emmons received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT), Basic Counselor Training, Re-Entry Specialist Training, Sex Offender Release and Registration Training, PREA Compliance Training, Basic Management Training (BMT), Advanced Management Training (AMT), Corrections Leadership Institute (CLI), Deputy Wardens Academy and Warden’s Pre-Command.