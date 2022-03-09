//GA Superintendent requests COVID relief funds to cover rising fuel costs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia State School Superintendent issued a statement urging for school districts to be allowed to cover escalating fuel costs with COVID relief funds.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods has issued the following statement in response to world events that have led to escalating fuel costs, including the suspension of Russian energy imports announced today:

“As we stand committed to keeping schools open and learning going, it’s essential that school districts be given the flexibility to keep up with rising diesel costs due to unfolding world events.

I’m immediately calling on the U.S. Department of Education to specifically clarify that school districts can utilize their federal K-12 COVID relief (ESSER) funds to directly cover the rising cost of transporting our students.

Georgia school districts, particularly ones in rural areas of our state, need this relief now.”