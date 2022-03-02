//“Celebrate a World of Flavors” during Nutrition Month

Share with friends

March is Nutrition Month and the DPH’s South Health District is celebrating by encouraging everyone to try foods from around the world.



Eating healthy doesn’t need to be boring. Trying foods from a variety of cultures is a fun and inclusive way to introduce new, healthy, and delicious meals.

This March, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District joins the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to recognize National Nutrition Month and focus on the theme of “Celebrate a World of Flavors.”

Celebrate a World of Flavors, embraces global cultures, cuisines and inclusivity, plus highlights the expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists.

“Families can easily fall into repetitive food routines,” said Holly Rountree, Nutrition Services Director with South Health District. “Trying foods from different cultures and regions is an exciting way to break away from the routine, especially when it comes to healthy foods. Healthy foods can often feel boring, different cuisines can help add variety that you would have never imagined.”

During National Nutrition Month, South Health District and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also want to encourage everyone to reduce their consumption of added sugars, sodium and saturated fats.

Reduce Added Sugars:

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting added sugars to less than 10% of daily calories for those 2 years and older and to avoid serving foods and beverages with added sugars to children younger than 2.

Curb Sodium:

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend consuming fewer than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day and less for children under 14.

Decrease Saturated Fats:

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting consumption of saturated fat starting at age 2 to less than 10% of calories per day and replacing it with healthier unsaturated fats.

“A few simple swaps in your daily eating and drinking habits can drastically cut down on your sugar, salt and saturated fat consumption,” Rountree said. “Try swapping out soda for waters flavored with fruits or herbal teas to cut down on sugar. Seasoning your meats with citrus and herbs rather than sodium heavy seasonings is an easy and tasty swap. You can also try cooking with leaning cuts of meat or swapping out cream-based dressing for oil-based to help cut back on saturated fats.”

As part of National Nutrition Month, the Academy’s website, www.eatright.org, includes articles, recipes, videos and educational resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds.