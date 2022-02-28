//Rail crossing closures announced for US 41 in Cordele

Share with friends

The CSX railroads along with the Heart of Georgia have announced rail crossing closures on US 41/SR 7 for maintenance.

Release:

Heart of Georgia and CSX railroads have announced plans to close US 41/State Route (SR) 7 rail crossings in Cordele beginning Feb. 28 for track maintenance.

Detour signs will be posted. CSX plans to close its crossing at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 and HOG’s is scheduled at 9 a.m. March 1.

Dates are subject to change, depending on weather, the rail company’s schedule or other factors. Updates on road closures and other traffic interruptions are available on the 511 Georgia website and app, or by calling 511.