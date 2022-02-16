//Kemp names four judicial appointments

Share with friends











Governor Brian P. Kemp names four appointments that will fill the vacancies in the Georgia judicial system.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced he will appoint The Honorable Andrew Pinson to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia created by the retirement of The Honorable David E. Nahmias. Judge Pinson and his successor to the Georgia Court of Appeals, The Honorable Ben Land, have both previously undergone the application and review process with the Judicial Nominating Commission.

“I am proud to announce The Honorable Andrew Pinson as my appointment to serve on the Georgia Supreme Court,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians. He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation’s top legal minds – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens.”

Andrew Pinson was appointed by Governor Brian P. Kemp to the Court of Appeals of Georgia and sworn in on August 30, 2021. Before that, Judge Pinson served as Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General. In this role he oversaw the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts. He also collaborated on all phases of significant litigation with other attorneys at the Department of Law and advised the Attorney General concerning matters of national interest that may have implications for the State of Georgia. He previously served as Deputy Solicitor General, where he was the Solicitor General’s primary advisor for multi-state litigation and federal appellate matters, including in cases before the United States Supreme Court. Before joining the Department of Law, Judge Pinson was a part of the Issues and Appeals practice at Jones Day in Atlanta, where he focused on appellate litigation and complex trial litigation. He represented clients in state and federal courts in matters involving constitutional law, statutory interpretation, federal preemption, open records, family law, products liability, criminal law, patent law, jury issues, civil procedure, and class actions. Judge Pinson served as a law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court, and before that, to then-Chief Judge David Sentelle on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

A Georgia native, he received a B.B.A. in Finance summa cum laude from the University of Georgia and his J.D. summa cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law. While at Georgia Law, he served as Executive Articles Editor for the Georgia Law Review. He is currently a member of the Law School’s Young Alumni/Alumnae Council.

Governor Kemp also announced that The Honorable Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Georgia Court of Appeals created by the appointment of The Honorable Andrew Pinson to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Ben Land was appointed by then-Governor Deal to the Superior Court for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit and was sworn in on February 7, 2018. He was elected by the voters in 2020 to continue in that position. Before that he was a private practice attorney in Columbus for nearly 26 years, focusing on civil litigation. During that time, he obtained several record-setting jury verdicts on behalf of clients injured at the hands of others, and he also played a key role in the defense of numerous nationwide class action lawsuits.

He was presented with the State Bar of Georgia’s William B. Spann, Jr. Award for Pro Bono Advocacy, is a graduate of Leadership Columbus, and has served as the President of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Bar Association, the Columbus Inn of Court, and the Columbus Bar Association. He has also served as District Representative for the State Bar of Georgia’s Younger Lawyers Division, as a member of the Joseph Henry Lumpkin Inn of Court, and on the boards of the Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity, the Pine Mountain Trail Association, and other community organizations.

Judge Land graduated with Highest Honors from the University of Georgia where he also earned his law degree, finishing second in his class. While attending Law School, he served on the Editorial Board of the Georgia Law Review, clerked for the Georgia Supreme Court, and was elected to the Order of the Coif.

Governor Kemp also announced he will appoint The Honorable Benjamin Richardson to fill the vacancy on the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court created by The Honorable Ben Land’s ascension to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Benjamin Richardson was appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal to the Muscogee County State Court and sworn in on January 1, 2014. Previously, he served as Solicitor General, becoming the first African American to hold this position in Muscogee County. Prior to that, he was Chief Assistant Solicitor General and an Assistant Solicitor General. He also practiced law in Athens for roughly a year and a half following his graduation from law school.

In 2004, Judge Richardson was awarded one of the highest military honors for civilians, the Order of Saint Maurice, for his community work with the Columbus and Ft. Benning community and was also named to Georgia Trend magazine’s Forty Under Forty list of rising leaders in the State of Georgia. Judge Richardson was honored by being selected as the 2008 Solicitor-General of the Year by the Georgia Association of Solicitors-General.

A native Georgian, Judge Richardson earned his bachelor’s degree from Howard University and his law degree from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Valerie, have one son.

Governor Kemp also announced his appointment of John T. Martin to fill the vacancy on the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court created by Judge William Rumer’s retirement.

John Martin is a partner at The Martin Law Firm, LLP, where he has practiced since 1995. The firm is nationally recognized for its trial work, with John being lead counsel in a personal injury case which resulted in the largest verdict in Muscogee County history.

John earned his law degree from Mississippi College and his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He is an active member of the Columbus community, serving in leadership roles at St. Paul United Methodist Church and on the Lower Chattahoochee Workforce Development Board, as well as coaching youth basketball. He is a member of the Columbus Bar Association, Mental Health/VA Treatment Advisory Board, Georgia Public Defender Council Supervisory Panel, the Columbus American Inn of Courts, and other community organizations.