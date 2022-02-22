Share with friends











Georgia motorists continue to pay more at the pump with the average price for regular unleaded gasoline increasing to $3.37 a gallon.

Release:

Georgia gas prices continue to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than last month, and 89 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Elevated oil prices continue to contribute to the rise in gas prices across the country,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “One way Georgians can maximize fuel efficiency is to keep their vehicle well-maintained as pump prices climb.”

Crude Prices Continue To Push National Average Higher

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 5 cents to $3.53. At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.90 to settle at $91.76. Tension between Russia and Ukraine contributed to rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Additionally, EIA reported last week that total domestic crude stocks increased by 1.1 million barrels last week to 411.5 million barrels.

Regional Prices

Atlanta ($3.36)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.49), Brunswick ($3.48), and Savannah ($3.47).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.31), Dalton ($3.32), and Warner Robins ($3.33).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.53 $3.52 $3.48 $3.32 $2.62 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.37 $3.37 $3.33 $3.12 $2.48 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA tips for saving money on gas:

Combine several errands into one trip to drive fewer miles. Take things out of your car that might add weight. Remove things like bike racks to reduce wind resistance. Avoid fast takeoffs and fast breaking. Shop around for gas, use the AAA app to find prices. Look for local discounts.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

