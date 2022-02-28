//Georgia gas prices spike 13 cents higher in a week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s regular unleaded gasoline state average price is 13 cents more than a week ago and 32 cents more than last month.

ATLANTA, Ga., (February 28, 2022) — Georgia gas prices continue to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.50 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 13 cents more than a week ago, 32 cents more than last month, and 94 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $52.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Georgians continue to feel pain at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Industry professionals warn gas prices are likely to climb even higher if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.”

AAA tips for saving money on gas:

Slow down — if you’re on the highway, know that gas use increases as your car passes 50 mph. If you drive the speed limit, you could reduce your car’s fuel consumption.

Drive more gently — gradually brake and accelerate, rather than stomping on the gas pedal or brake pedal.

Avoid engine idling — it can waste fuel.

Make one trip, instead of many — make a comprehensive list of items you need to buy and then make a single trip outside of your home, rather than multiple short trips.

Clean out the car — lighter cars use less fuel. Get the junk out of your trunk, cargo areas and passenger compartments.

Stay regular on vehicle maintenance — get your car checked out regularly and make sure your tires are filled to the correct pressure level.

As Oil Prices Surge, Drivers should brace for more Pump Price Increases

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.60. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue its upward trend. At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 71 cents to settle at $92.81 after climbing above $100 per barrel. Crude prices surged after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine. As the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.

Regional Prices

Atlanta ($3.49)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.61), Savannah ($3.59), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.58).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Rome ($3.44), Warner Robins ($3.45), and Dalton ($3.46).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.60 $3.59 $3.53 $3.34 $2.71 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.50 $3.49 $3.37 $3.18 $2.56 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily atwww.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

