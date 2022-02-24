//GBI arrests four individuals in joint drug investigation

Share with friends











Multiple arrests were made following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Emanuel County.

On Monday, February 21, 2022, Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten, age 47, Joshua Burris, age 31, Jody Clifton, age 41, and Rebecca Wilkerson, age 38, all from Emanuel County, were arrested following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Georgia State Patrol K-9. During the execution of a search warrant, agents seized two long guns, two handguns along with ammunition, approx. 7.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine/ ICE, 5.4 ounces of suspected marijuana, and drug related paraphernalia.

Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent Marijuana, and Possession of Schedule II-Controlled Substance. Joshua Burris is charged with Possession with Intent Methamphetamine. Jody Clifton is charged with Possession with Intent Methamphetamine. Rebecca Wilkerson is charged with Possession with Intent Methamphetamine. All individuals were booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Emanuel County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 237-7526 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Emanuel County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.