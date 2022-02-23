//GaDOE recognizes February as CTAE month

Share with friends











In honor of CTAE month, the State Board of Education issued a resolution recognizing the success of the program and educators.

February is Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Month. At the State Board of Education’s regular meeting last week, the SBOE and State School Superintendent Richard Woods issued a resolution in recognition of CTAE Month and the contributions of CTAE educators in Georgia.

GaDOE’s Office of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education is committed to educating Georgia’s future workforce by providing experiences for Georgia students that will prepare them for workplace success. Georgia’s CTAE program offers 456 industry-certified programs across 17 Career Pathway Clusters. Georgia’s CTAE Pathway completers also graduated at a rate of 97% for the 2020-2021 school year, nearly 14 points higher than the state graduation rate. CTAE supports students’ development of technical, leadership, and soft skills through participation in Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs).

“CTAE in Georgia is built on close collaboration with local businesses, industries, trade associations, and postsecondary partners,” Superintendent Woods said. “Together, these partners work to continually develop new pathways and courses to expand opportunities for all Georgia students and prepare them for successful futures. Georgia’s CTAE educators and the students they serve deserve to be celebrated, in February and year-round.”

“CTAE programs must have business and industry engagement in order to prepare students for workplace success,” GaDOE CTAE Director Dr. Barbara Wall said. “A fact worth celebrating during CTAE Month is that true business and industry engagement is the norm – not the exception – in Georgia’s CTAE programs.”

The CTAE Month resolution recognizes the success of Georgia’s CTAE programs and celebrates CTAE’s tangible impact on the lives of more than 660,000 Georgia students each year, with more than 50,000 seniors completing a Career Pathway in a specific industry or job area during the 2020-2021 school year.