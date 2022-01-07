//Warrants issued for two women wanted on Fraud, Forgery charges

Share with friends











Two women are wanted in Peach County, Georgia for fraud and forgery charges.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that warrants have been issued for Erline Womack, 59, and Quatisha Porter, 40, for one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery in the 1st Degree each. Both suspects are wanted in connection with a Peach County Case.

“Ms. Porter claimed to have run over the foot of Ms. Womack,” said Commissioner King. “Ms. Porter then submitted fraudulent medical documents on behalf of Ms. Womack, with her knowledge, to Geico in order to receive compensation for the injury.”

Anyone with information on this case should call my Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrant was issued on December 28th by a Peach County Judge.