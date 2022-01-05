//U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida appointed

Share with friends











Release:

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Jason R. Coody to the be the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, effective December 26, 2021.

Coody was appointed Acting United States Attorney in March 2021, after the resignation of then U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe. Coody served as Acting U.S. Attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act, prior to the recent Attorney General appointment.

“It is an honor to serve the citizens of the Northern District of Florida and work every day to keep our communities safe,” said United States Attorney Coody. “I am privileged to serve with an incredibly talented team of professionals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and exceptional local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, who are all dedicated to the mission of justice.” His primary office will be in Tallahassee.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.