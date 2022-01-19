//Two killed in Rabun County house fire

Share with friends











Two people were killed in a early morning house fire in Rabun County marking the the fifth fire death in Georgia for 2022.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that two people were killed in a Rabun County fire. The fire occurred on Western Way in Rabun Gap around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, January 13th. The 14-year-old, 3000-square-foot home was completely destroyed by the fire.

“The residence had six occupants at the time of the fire, and sadly two occupants passed away as a result,” said Commissioner King. “The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation at this time, and our team is assisting the Rabun County Fire Department and Rabun County Coroner’s Office in this matter.”

The deceased were turned over to the Rabun County Coroner and were transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy. This marks the fourth and fifth deaths from Georgia fires in 2022.