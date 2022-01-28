//Ten indicted for trafficking, solicitation in Fulton Co.

Share with friends











The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted 10 individuals in Fulton County for human trafficking and solicitation.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted 10 individuals in Fulton County. Specifically, one defendant has been indicted on three counts of human trafficking related to harboring and transporting an underage person and benefiting financially from the sexual servitude of that person. The remaining defendants have been charged with human trafficking by solicitation. This indictment stems from Operation Not Forgotten 2020, during which time the underage victim in this case was recovered.

“At the Department of Law, we take seriously our role to protect our fellow Georgians and prosecute those who victimize our most vulnerable citizens,” said Carr. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit remains both proactive and strategic in their approach to identifying potential cases, locating individuals in need, and apprehending both buyers and sellers alike. Whether from a demand or supply perspective, those who engage in this criminal industry will be found and will be held accountable. We have worked this case for more than a year and will continue to explore all sides of an investigation to ensure justice is served.”

“The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is truly moving the needle in our fight against the evils of human trafficking – which is exactly why my budget proposals allocate additional funds to further their critically important mission,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With each indictment and arrest, a criminal is removed from our streets and victims are freed from being enslaved in a life of servitude. Marty, the girls and I are proud to support these efforts and will continue to champion this work.”

“Before we took office, Brian and I decided that we were going to do everything in our power to bring the fight to buyers and traffickers so that they know Georgia is a hostile environment for this activity and a safe haven for survivors,” said First Lady of Georgia Marty Kemp. “We’ve made strides – from raising public awareness to survivor-first legislation to adding more tools in law enforcement’s tool belt – and we do not intend to let up. We commend our law enforcement partners in the Attorney General’s office and across the state for working with our family to eradicate human trafficking in Georgia once and for all.”

Over a span of two weeks, Operation Not Forgotten 2020 resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit coordinated the operation in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and other state and local agencies. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was embedded throughout the operation.

As part of Operation Not Forgotten 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service and the College Park Police Department assisted in the recovery of the victim in this case. The U.S. Marshals Service, the Clayton County Police Department and the Gwinnett County Police Department assisted in the apprehension of the defendants.

Following an extensive investigation that lasted more than a year, this superseding indictment added eight defendants to a case that originally began with the indictment of defendants Steven Stone and Undra Henderson. With today’s announcement, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted a total of 15 defendants this month alone.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County grand jury, resulting in the defendants’ indictment on Jan. 13, 2022. A summary of the charges against these individuals is included below.

STEVEN STONE:

Did knowingly harbor a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Did knowingly benefit financially a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

If convicted of all counts, Stone faces a maximum sentence of three life sentences.

UNDRA HENDERSON:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Henderson faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

ALIF MORGAN:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Morgan faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

MINTAKA BEY:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Bey faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

SHANE BEAN:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Bean faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

DANIEL CALLAWAY:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Callaway faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

WARREN WATTS:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Watts faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

DEVIN SMITH:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

TONY TURNER:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Turner faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

KERRY BARNETT:

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c). If convicted, Barnett faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested 9 individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.