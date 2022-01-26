//Mother charged with Murder in missing child investigation

Share with friends











The mother of a missing Vienna 4 year old has been arrested and charged with Murder after human remains were discovered.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Keara Cotton with Murder, Concealing the Death of Another, and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree. Additionally, investigators obtained information that led to the discovery of human remains in Cordele, Crisp County near E. Sixteenth Avenue. Agents will send the remains to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The GBI is conducting a missing child investigation in Vienna, GA. On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., the Vienna Police Department asked for investigative assistance in order to locate 4 year old Jayceion Mathis. Jayceion was reported missing by family members that state that they have not seen him in several months. Jayceion lived with his mother, Keara Cotton, age 27, in Vienna. Since the complaint was filed on January 20, 2022, authorities have not been able to find Keara.