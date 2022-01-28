//Georgia Lottery Raises $376.5M for HOPE, Pre-K in Second Quarter of FY22

Share with friends











The Georgia Lottery Corp. generated $376,513,000 in profits for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Lottery Corp. today announced it generated $376,513,000 in profits for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, bringing the total transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account since inception to more than $24.6 billion.

“With their largest Q2 transfer ever, the Georgia Lottery continues to make an immeasurable impact on the lives of Georgia’s students and their families,” said Governor Kemp. “By continuing to invest in our state’s most important asset, its children, Georgia is raising a generation of leaders capable of keeping our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Georgia Lottery’s strong second quarter performance brings profits to $741,296,000 for the first half of FY22, which spanned from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

“Our first half achievements provide a solid start to the fiscal year, as we continue to work diligently for Georgia’s students and their families, who rely on HOPE and Pre-K,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “I am so appreciative of Governor Kemp, our board of directors, and the legislature for their support. I also would like to thank our dedicated employees, retailers, vendors, partners, and players for their continued support.”

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $24.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2 million students have received HOPE and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

