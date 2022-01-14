//Coffee County rail crossing closing for five days

Share with friends











GDOT are warning motorists of SR 268 railroad crossing closure for the next five days for repairs in Coffee County.

Release:

The State Route (SR) 268/Vickers Crossing railroad crossing in Ambrose is scheduled to close Monday, Jan. 17 for an extended period for repairs.

The crossing is expected to be closed for five days. Tractor trailer traffic will be directed to use SR 32 and SR 206 to keep the heavy trucks off local roads. Local traffic ONLY will use Pine Street, Jowers Crossing Road and Cypress Street. Any change to the schedule will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.