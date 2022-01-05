//Lithium-ion Battery Recycling company opening facility in Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Battery Resourcers, a lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials startup, will invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington. The processing facility will become the largest of its kind in North America when fully operational in August 2022 and create at least 150 jobs in Newton County.

“This is just the latest job creator to move to Georgia because of our leadership position in the electric vehicle manufacturing space,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m proud to welcome Battery Resourcers as they open their state-of-the-art Covington facility. We are honored that they have chosen the Peach State for this milestone business venture and look forward to the opportunities we can create together for hardworking Georgians.”

The strategically located facility will have the capacity to process 30,000 metric tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap annually, the equivalent of 70,000 vehicle batteries per year. Its innovative recycling process will return battery grade lithium, cobalt, and nickel back into the battery supply chain.

With major brand investors including Jaguar Land Rover, Orbia, TDK, TRUMPF Group, Doral Energy, and Hitachi, Battery Resourcers is revolutionizing the production of lithium-ion battery materials. Recycling batteries is only one component of the Battery Resourcers’ technology and marks a vital step in the company’s strategic expansion plans. It has also engineered a process to turn its recyclables back into critical battery materials — specifically nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes. Those materials are then sold back to battery manufacturers.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of the Covington community and bringing 150 tech jobs to the area,” said Michael O’Kronley, CEO and Director of Battery Resourcers. “Automotive manufacturers are sitting on mountains of discarded batteries and scrap, and right now they have very few options for responsible and cost-effective disposal. With this convenient U.S. location and our technology, we can start to provide a sustainable solution that helps minimize the need for mining and returns valuable, battery-grade materials back into the lithium-ion supply chain.”

Battery Resourcers will open in an existing 154,000-square-foot facility, located at 9172 Industrial Drive Northeast in Covington. Operations are expected to begin in spring 2022, and the company has already begun hiring. Individuals interested in opportunities with Battery Resourcers are encouraged to visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/careers for additional information.

“The Newton County Industrial Development Authority is proud to welcome Battery Resourcers to our business mix,” said Lanier Sims, Chairman, Newton County Industrial Development Authority. “We are grateful for their commitment to Georgia and Covington. Covington is the perfect location for any business to grow and thrive. We are proud to partner with Battery Resourcers and the State of Georgia to continue making the I-20 corridor a business and technology-focused hub.”

“The City of Covington has always been in the forefront for business success, and we are proud to have Battery Resourcers join our community,” said Mayor Steve Horton of the City of Covington. “Battery Resourcers is an outstanding addition to our business ecosystem and will complement many regional businesses in Georgia. When fully operational, the largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility of its kind in North America will be in the heart of Covington. We are grateful for their selection, and we are proud to partner with them for many years to come.”

“Metro Atlanta is the ideal location for businesses in the electric vehicle and clean energy industries,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Battery Resourcers will enjoy access to our engineering and manufacturing expertise from local university and technical college systems, our proximity to market, as well as the rapid growth of the industry in Georgia. Congratulations to Battery Resourcers and all of the organizations that partnered to turn this idea into a reality for metro Atlanta.”

Project Manager Virginia Sengewald represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project, in partnership with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“As the electric vehicle industry continues its rapid growth, battery recycling has become a vital part of the supply chain, and cutting reliance on unstable areas of the globe has never been more crucial for the future,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We are thrilled that Battery Resourcers is coming here and look forward to our continued collaboration with our partners in Newton County as they welcome another sustainability-focused company to the area. Following Rivian’s recent announcement that it would make Georgia the location of its second EV manufacturing facility and campus, this news could not come at a better time for Georgia.”

About Battery Resourcers

Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Battery Resourcers operates the world’s most efficient lithium-ion battery recycling process. Battery Resourcers offers a fundamentally new approach to lithium-ion battery manufacturing, starting with a mixed stream of used lithium-ion batteries or production scrap and ending with the production of finished, battery-ready cathode active materials. The company is also engineering a novel process for graphite recovery and purification, which will enable it to return both the cathode and anode active materials back to manufacturers of new batteries. Founded in 2015, with a mission of returning 100% of battery active materials back into new batteries, the company today makes EV-grade, finished cathode active materials that meet or exceed the performance requirements set by other industry-leading brands.