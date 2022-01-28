//AAA Issues a Georgia Statewide Arctic Air Advisory

Share with friends











AAA is issuing a Georgia statewide Arctic Air Advisory with Georgia weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year.

Release:

ATLANTA, Ga., (January 27, 2022) — As arctic air is anticipated to blast Georgia and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Georgia statewide Arctic Air Advisory.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits this weekend, with wind chills 6-12° for a few hours Saturday morning. Extremely cold temperatures can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s functionality. AAA offers the following tips to help motorists keep their vehicles road-ready:

AAA Safety Tips

If you must be on the road, check the weather before setting out and change plans accordingly.

Prepare your vehicle by checking the following: Battery strength — faulty batteries cause more car starting problems than any other factor. At 0 degrees, a good battery has 35 percent less starting power. Additionally, batteries that are 3-5 years old will have much less starting power in cold conditions. Tire inflation — under-inflated tires can be dangerous, and may suffer damage. Tire air pressure decreases 1-2 psi for every 10 degree temperature drop. Wiper blades — the blades should completely clear the glass with each swipe. Replace any blade that leaves streaks or misses spots. In areas with snow, consider installing winter wiper blades that wrap the blade frame in a rubber boot to reduce ice and snow buildup. Washer fluid — fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter cleaning solution that has antifreeze components to prevent it from freezing.

For more tips like these, click here.

AAA’s Tips for Stranded Motorists

Stay in the vehicle. Your car can provide shelter, allowing emergency responders to best locate you, and prevent you from being struck by an approaching vehicle. If you must get out of the car, ensure the surroundings are safe.

To make the gas last longer, don’t leave the car running. If there is an extended traffic jam turn off the engine and then back on to reheat once it’s gotten too cold again. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

Avoid driving on the shoulders or medians of highways to get around the traffic jam. These need to be kept clear for first responders, tow trucks, and emergency vehicles to get to the cause of the stoppage.

Cold weather can shorten the range of electric vehicles. EV drivers should plan for more frequent stops for charging and identify the location of charging stations before you hit the road. AAA recommends “pre-heating” the inside of your electric vehicle to a comfortable temperature while still connected to the charger. This will reduce the vehicle’s battery demand to regulate cabin temperature at the onset of driving.

Motorists needing road service can use the free AAA Mobile app or AAA.com to avoid waiting on hold amid high call volume over the telephone.

