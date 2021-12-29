//Grovetown man dies in house fire on Christmas Eve

Share with friends











Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a 63-year-old male was killed in a Columbia County fire on Friday, December 24th.

The accidental fire occurred on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown around 8:37 p.m. and completely destroyed the 840-square-foot mobile home.

“Firefighters discovered the body of the deceased in the hallway of the mobile home,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators determined that the fire was caused by an overloaded power strip located under the deceased’s bed.”

This marks the 122nd death from a Georgia fire in 2021.