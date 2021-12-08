//Decatur man wanted for fraud, forgery

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that warrants have been issued for Clamenta Bell, 35, of Decatur, for one count of Insurance Fraud and one count of Forgery in the 1st Degree. Mr. Bell is wanted in connection with a Dekalb County case.

“Mr. Bell rented a storage unit from Public Storage in 2019,” said Commissioner King. “During the term of the lease, the suspect initiated a fraudulent property insurance claim with Orange Door Storage Insurance Program claiming items in his storage united received water damage. He then submitted pictures used in a previous claim and an altered bank statement from Wells Fargo.”

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

The warrant was issued on December 1st by a Dekalb County Judge.