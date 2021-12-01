//Cotton harvest fire intentionally set in Baker County

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a cotton harvest in Baker County was intentionally set on fire. The fire occurred on Pretoria Road in Newton around 5:02 p.m. on Thursday, November 25. The Baker County Fire Department responded and found 36 cotton bales fully engulfed in flames.

“The harvest was a product of K and K Farms and was estimated to be a $90,000 loss,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators examined the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information about this Baker County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Baker County Fire Department and Baker County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.