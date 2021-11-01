//Superintendent Woods honored with National FFA award

Share with friends











Photo: Superintendent Woods with his wife, Lisha, after accepting the Honorary American FFA degree from the National FFA Organization.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods was honored with the Honorary American FFA Degree by the National FFA Organization.

According to National FFA, this award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The Honorary American FFA Degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturalists.

Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.

“The Georgia Agricultural Education program and the Georgia FFA Association are both proud to nominate Superintendent Woods for the Honorary American FFA Degree,” Agricultural Education Program Manager Billy Hughes said. “Superintendent Woods has always been a champion of FFA members, Agricultural Education professionals, and the FFA/FCCLA camping and leadership programs in Georgia. His strong support for leadership and professional advancement for all of Agricultural Education as Georgia’s State School Superintendent identifies him as a great recipient of the Honorary American FFA Degree.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree today,” Superintendent Woods said. “I believe very strongly in the power of agricultural education, not just to prepare students for careers in Georgia’s largest industry but to develop them as leaders, as well. I am grateful to our outstanding ag educators throughout the state who make that possible.”

Superintendent Woods accepted the award during the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.