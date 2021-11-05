//Reminder to change clocks, change batteries

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their clocks and their smoke alarm batteries this weekend to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said Commissioner King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries. Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice per year, and the end of Daylight Savings Times is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in our smoke alarms.”

Smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death for too many Georgians. This was highlighted in 2020 when 55 of 58 fatal fires in Georgia could have been prevented if Georgians had changed their batteries. This translates to 95% of all fire fatalities being preventable by simple maintenance.

Commissioner King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire. More information on fire safety can be obtained from our office, the U.S. Fire Administration, the American Red Cross, or your local fire station.

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, November 7, at 2:00 a.m., when all clocks are set back one hour.