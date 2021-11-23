//Officer stabbed by suspect during home intrusion call

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Sandy Springs. On Friday, November 19, 2021, the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer involved shooting in the area of Cameron Glen Drive in Sandy Springs, GA that resulted in the shooting of Matthew Lanz, 22, of Cobb County.

At 8:07 a.m., SSPD officers responded to the area in reference to a suspicious person. While officers were in the area, another call was made at 8:41 a.m. The caller said there was an unknown individual that had entered their residence on Cameron Glen Drive and was inside at the time . The homeowners were at home at the time of the intrusion.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Lanz inside the home. Officers did not know that Lanz had a knife and he suddenly attacked one of the officers, stabbing him repeatedly in the back and neck area. Officers attempted to gain control of Lanz, who refused to follow commands and continued to be combative with officers. Officers shot Lanz, striking him twice. Officers were able to gain control of Lanz until EMS arrived. The second officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Both officers and Lanz were transported to local hospitals. Both of the officers were treated and released. Lanz was released from the hospital and remains in custody on multiple charges taken by SSPD.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.