//Man wanted for burglary in Bibb County dies during apprehension

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Byron, Crawford County, GA. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5:55 p.m. Kevin Mark Soles, Jr. died in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Kevin Mark Soles, Jr., age 37, who was wanted on an outstanding armed robbery from Bibb County, was at a residence in Byron. Deputies went to 455 Jordan Road, Byron, GA, to arrest Soles on the outstanding warrant. Soles was located; however, he ran into a wooded area behind the residence and got away. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office then requested assistance from the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Department of Corrections K9, to assist with locating and arresting Soles. Soles was located in the woods and officers saw he had a gun in his hand. Law enforcement officers spent the next several hours attempting to negotiate with Soles to surrender.

Officers exhausted several means to take Soles into custody, including firing less lethal rounds at him to gain control and place him under arrest. During the time officers were attempting to arrest Soles, he pointed his gun at officers that resulted in officers shooting Soles. Soles was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon, GA, where he was pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.