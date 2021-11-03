//GA gas prices increase slightly over week

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices experienced a slight increase. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.29 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.88 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“For the past two weeks Georgians have seen an eight to nine cents increase at the pumps.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Fortunately, due to the drop in demand we were able to see modest relief at gas stations across the state.”

Drop In Demand Helps to Slow Pump Price Increases

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.40. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased from 9.63 million barrels a day to 9.32 million barrels a day. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $3.25

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.33), Brunswick ($3.29), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.28).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.13), Dalton ($3.17), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.19).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.40 $3.40 $3.38 $3.18 $2.13 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.25 $3.24 $3.23 $2.98 $1.96 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Caption: Georgia current and past regular unleaded gasoline price averages.

